This is a crazy project, Komatireddy at Medigadda says

Hyderabad: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday asked whether the former CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao take the advice of actual engineers for the construction of projects. A group of five ministers inspected the Medigadda barrage constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project on Friday. Ministers Komatireddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy inspected the barrage. Officials gave power point presentation to the ministers. Later, Komatireddy asked whether the projects were built on the advice of engineers or was it designed by KCR himself as the chief engineer, people wants to know.

He said he was surprised after seeing the presentation given by the officials. If you are told to build such a project, you (to the engineers and officials) should take a leave and go. He commented that what a crazy project this is. Actually, there is no need for a third TMC here.

Whether it is the Chief Minister or it is ministers, no matter who it is, engineers have to speak on behalf of the people. He said to the engineers that they are the ones who have to protect the people. He said that if Pranahita and Gauravelli projects were completed, they were kept aside with the intention that the Congress party would gain name. This is not the right method. If there is such a situation, the officials should go on leave.

He said that Kondapochamma will always have water... but from there water is not going anywhere except to the farm house. If you spend this much, how much water did you actually get, he asked.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked on how much electricity was used for Kaleswaram. He said why the previous government could not give clarity when Madigadda collapsed. He said that a clear message should be sent to the farmers regarding this.