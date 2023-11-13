This is why I am contesting against KCR, reveals Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP leader Eatala Rajender said that he did not come to Gajwel because he had no option but came to contest to take on KCR. He said that he is also a victim of CM KCR and he is contesting against him because injustice has been done to him. Eatala said that this is the reason for contesting against KCR in Gajwel. He said that like CM KCR, he too has not lost even once in his political career. Will CM KCR win or Eatala wins it is in the hands of Gajwel people, he added.

He commented that people's lands were taken away for the sin of voting for KCR, and that he is contesting against KCR to remove the burden of the state. On this occasion, Eatala stated that the people of Telangana know what he is and the people have recognized the active role he played in the Telangana movement. Eatala Rajender, who campaigned for election in Kondapaka mandal of Gajwel on Sunday, responded in this way.

Eatala was furious that he was thrown out of TRS and replaced by Minister Harish Rao. He alleged that KCR spent Rs.600 crore of illegal earnings in six months to defeat him in the Huzurabad by-election. He recalled that when he was the Minister of Health, he served the people during the Corona crisis by putting his life at risk. It is known that Eatala Rajender is contesting against CM KCR in Gajwel along with his sitting seat Huzurabad.