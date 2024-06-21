Thota Srinivasa Rao takes charge as SP of Gadwal district

Gadwal: Mr. Thota Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has taken charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jogulamba Gadwal district. Upon his arrival at the district police office, he was warmly welcomed with flowers by District DSPs Satyanarayana and Narender Rao. The AR police officials also honored him with a salute.

Mr. Rao, a 2007 batch Group-1 officer, has previously served as DSP in Paderu and Janagama, and as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Nandigama, Krishna District, and Kothagudem.

Mr. Thota Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has taken charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jogulamba Gadwal district. Upon his arrival at the district police office, he was welcomed with flowers by District DSPs Satyanarayana and Narender Rao, followed by a salute from the AR police officials.

Mr. Rao, a 2007 batch Group-1 officer, has previously served as DSP in Paderu and Janagama, and as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Nandigama, Krishna District, and Kothagudem. He was promoted to Additional SP and later to SP while serving in the State Intelligence Department, where he also served as SP and as ADC to the Governor. After being promoted to IPS in 2013, he served as DCP of Cyberabad Traffic in CID and as Balanagar Law & Order DCP. As part of his recent transfer, he has now taken charge as District SP. Following the formalities, inspector officers and SSIs of the district also presented flowers to the new SP.