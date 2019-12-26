Three arrested for eve-teasing in Hyderabad

Three people were arrested by the Medipally police for allegedly teasing women at shopping malls and bus stops.

On a receipt of information, the police arrested Suri Eshwar (21), a resident of Shastri Nagar in Musheerabad, Sripati Maheshwar Reddy (27), a resident of Kukatpally and Bhupati Narasimha (29) from Peerzadiguda.

The three are said to have been targetting the lone women and harassing them. While Eshwar works in a private firm, Maheshwar is a mechanical engineer.

The police arrested the three from the three different places during patrolling. The police registered cases against them and sent them to remand.