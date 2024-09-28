Three Arrested in Hyderabad for Robbery Incident

The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force, in collaboration with the Madhura Nagar police, successfully apprehended three suspects involved in a recent robbery case. The incident, which took place on September 26, 2024, was reported under Crime No. 783/2024 at the Madhura Nagar Police Station.

The arrested individuals include Parsa Rahul** (23), an unemployed resident of Begumpet, Hyderabad, Dondu Rakesh (24), who works as a clubhouse receptionist and resides in Chandanagar, BHEL, Mutyala Ajay Reddy (26), a Rapido driver living in SR Nagar, Hyderabad.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as M. Naveen, a 29-year-old student, was returning to his hostel near the SR Nagar Metro Station when he was assaulted by the accused. They allegedly snatched his mobile phone near the Federal Bank and fled the scene on a motorcycle bearing the registration number TS 22H4508.

Acting on information received, the West Zone Task Force, alongside Madhura Nagar police, swiftly located and detained the trio. Authorities recovered the victim's Redmi Note 11 Pro mobile phone, as well as other items, including an additional two-wheeler used in the commission of the offense.

The seized items include, victim's mobile phone (Redmi Note 11 Pro) and a Honda SP 125 motorcycle (License No. TS 22 H 4508)

The individuals are no strangers to law enforcement. Parsa Rahul has previously been involved in two criminal cases regarding assault and intimidation in Peddapalli District, while Dondu Rakesh shares an involvement in one of those cases.

The successful operation was led by Inspector of Police E. Jangaiah and SI B. Aravind Goud, with significant contributions from the staff of the Commissioner's Task Force and Madhura Nagar police.