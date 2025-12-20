Three cars collides at PV Expressway, causes traffic disruption

A serious road accident occurred today (Saturday) on the PV Expressway in the Rajendranagar area of Ranga Reddy district, involving a collision between three cars near pillar number 253. The sudden incident sparked panic among local residents, with significant damage reported to the vehicles and several individuals sustaining injuries.

Emergency services were arrived to the scene, where they began rescue operations. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals via ambulances. The extent of the injuries remains unclear as authorities continue to assess the situation. The police have registered a case and commenced an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

As a result of the collision, there was a severe traffic jam on the PV Expressway, with vehicles stalled from Upparpally to Aramghar Chowrasta. Commuters faced long delays, with some waiting for hours to clear the congestion. Police implemented measures to gradually ease the traffic and redirect vehicles.