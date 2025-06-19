Three Convicted for Illegally Ploughing Land and Issuing Death Threats — Sentenced to Two Years Imprisonment

Gadwal: In a case related to unlawful entry and ploughing of another person’s agricultural land along with issuing criminal threats, three accused have been sentenced to two years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 each under Section 506 of the IPC. Additionally, under Section 447 IPC, the same three along with another accused were sentenced to two months of imprisonment and fined ₹500 each.

The initial judgment was delivered in December last year. However, the accused challenged the verdict by appealing to the Principal District Sessions Court. Today, Hon'ble Judge Smt. Premalatha upheld the lower court's verdict and confirmed the punishments.

Case Details:

On 16th June 2016, Guduru Nagaraj, aged 34, a resident of Gattu village, filed a complaint at the local police station. He reported that his father owned 0.39 guntas of land under Survey No. 258. On the mentioned date, four brothers from the same village — Sarabai Krishna s/o Somanna, Chinna Mukanna, Pedda Mukanna, and Gundenna — entered his land with a tractor and began ploughing it without permission.

When the complainant questioned their actions, Sarabai Krishna reportedly responded aggressively, saying, “What are you looking at? Hit him!” The other three brothers allegedly threatened the complainant, stating they would kill him. Fearing for his safety, he fled the scene and approached the police for action.

Based on the complaint, Gattu Police registered Cr. No. 59/2016 under Sections 427, 506, and 447 read with 35 of IPC, investigated the matter, and remanded the accused.

Following the filing of the charge sheet, in December 2024, the court delivered its verdict:

Under Section 506 IPC:

A1 – Sarabai Krishna (47 years)

A3 – Pedda Mukanna (60 years)

A4 – Gundenna (70 years)

were sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment and fined ₹1,000 each.

Under Section 447 IPC:

A1 – Sarabai Krishna

A2 – Chinna Mukanna (44 years)

A3 – Pedda Mukanna

A4 – Gundenna

were sentenced to 2 months of imprisonment and fined ₹500 each.

The accused appealed the verdict in the Principal District Sessions Court, but Hon’ble Judge Smt. Premalatha dismissed the appeal and upheld the original decision.

Police Officials and Prosecutors Appreciated

On this occasion, District Superintendent of Police Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, appreciated the efforts of:

DSP Sri Mogilayya

CI Tanguturi Srinu

Former Gattu SI Vijay Kumar

Current Gattu SI KT Mallesh

Public Prosecutor Vinod Chari

Court Liaisoning A.SI Prasad

SI Jikkibabu

Court Officer Ram Das

for their diligent work in securing the conviction even in the appellate court.