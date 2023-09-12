Three dead after a lorry collided Qualis vehicle in Siddipet

A serious road accident took place in the Siddipet district, where three students died on the spot and eight others injured after a sand lorry rammed into the Qualis from behind on Rajiv Road, Ananta Sagar suburb of Chinna Koduru Mandal. Eight others are serious.

According to Preliminary information, as many as 11 students are traveling in Qualis from Timmapur in Karimnagar to Siddipet were hit by a lorry carrying sand leaving three dead who were identified as Nitin, Grishma and Namrata. All the students are said to be studying in Siddipet Indur Engineering College.

The police have reached the spot and inquiring about the details of the accident. The full details of the accident are yet to be ascertained.