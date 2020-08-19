Three die after roof of house collapses due to heavy rainfall in Mahbubnagar

Three of a family died on the spot after roof of their house collapsed on them in the wee hours on Wednesday in Pagidyal village of Gandeed Mandal in Mahbubnagar district. The deceased were identified as Vaishali (14), Bhavani (12) and their mother Sharanamma.

The mud house is said to have completed drenched in the heavy rainfall that lashed the districts since Tuesday night which resulted in the collapse of the house. Luckily, Sharanamma's husband Mallapa escaped from the mishap as he was outside at the time of the incident which occurred around 4 am today.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and launched an investigation

On May 22, 2020 - three persons of the same family were dead and three others injured, when a dilapidated house collapsed in Thagile Palli village of Varnia mandal in Nizamabad district. The victims were identified as Srinivas, his wife Lakshmi and their four children. While Lakshmi and her six-month-old son died on the spot, Srinivas died while being treated in Nizamabad government hospital. While three other children of the couple were suffered serious injuries.