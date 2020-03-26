Three including two doctors tested postive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, total count at 44

Three persons including two doctors have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 44. The doctor couple is a resident of Domalguda in Hyderabad and is believed to have contracted the virus while attending the COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old person from Quthbullapur who recently arrived from Delhi has tested positive. In a media bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, all three patients are said to be stable and are admitted to a hospital.

On Wednesday, a three-year-old boy was tested positive for virus. Around nine from Telangana who did not have any travel history have been infected by the virus. After Hyderabad, Kothagudem, Karimnagar districts in Telangana reported a large number of cases and the police has tightened the security to ensure all the citizens staying at home in view of the lockdown.