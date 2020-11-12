Three inter-State burglars held; 14 lakh booty recovered

Kothagudem: Palvoncha police arrested three inter-State burglars of Andhra Pradesh and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh from them.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed the media here on Thursday that during vehicle inspection at Dammapeta centre at Palvoncha police spotted three persons moving suspiciously on a motorbike. They tried to escape when the police tried to stop them, but cops took them into custody. During questioning, they revealed their identity and confessed to their crimes. The accused were identified as Cheekatla Satish of Patha Kondagudm in Kamavarapukota mandal, Veepu Venkateswarlu of Subbampeta Colony and Shaik Basha of Buttaigudem road in Jangareddygudem mandal of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, the SP revealed.

The trio committed five property offences in Palvoncha town and Aswraopeta police station limits in July. Police seized around 256.6 grams gold, 1000 grams silver and Rs 22,000 cash, besides a two-wheeler.

Palvoncha DSP KRK Prasad, Inspector of Police T Satyanarayana, Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar and Task Force Inspector Linganaboina Adinarayana were present.