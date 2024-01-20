Three killed and three injured in a road accident at Jammichedu of Gadwal

A fatal road accident took place near Jammichedu in Gadwal town of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Friday midnight where a car went out of control and hit the divider and fell on the side of the road leaving three people killed in this accident and three others were seriously injured.

Six people attended the birthday celebrations in Gadwal in a car. Later, while they were returning, an accident occurred near Jammichedu. The three who died in the accident have been identified as Naresh (23) from Maldakal, Pawan Kumar (28) from Pebber and Anjaneyulu (50) from Gadwal.

Govardhan (20) of Mailagadda, Naveen (20) of Palwai and Mahbub (23) of Gadwal were seriously injured and they were shifted to a private hospital in Gadwal district center for treatment.