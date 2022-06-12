Three killed in ghastly mishap

Siddipet: Violating the road rules claimed three lives of innocent people when a lorry driver driving in wrong route rammed into a car. Three deceased including a woman were killed on spot on Rajiv Rahadari at Mallaram village of Chinna Kodur Mandal in Siddipet district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Tandra Papa Rao (56), and his wife Padma (50) of Nerella village of Siricilla district.

The driver of the car Anjaneyulu also died in the mishap.

According to the sources, Papa Rao and his wife were proceeding to Hyderabad from Sircilla when the mishap took place.

All three died on spot after they sustained grievous injuries. The bodies were shifted to Government Hospital Siddipet for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.