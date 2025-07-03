Three killed in ghastly road accidents in Sangareddy and Nizamabad

A serious road accident occurred at Cheryala Gate in Kandi mandal shortly after midnight on Wednesday, resulting in the tragic death of a man. The man succumbed to his injuries while being transported to hospital after his lorry was struck by a car. He resided in Chanakyapuri Colony in Sangareddy, leaving his family devastated by the loss. The police have initiated an investigation and registered a case regarding the incident.

In a separate incident in Nizamabad district, two individuals tragically lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a container parked along National Highway 161, on the outskirts of Jagannathpalli in Pedda Kodapgal mandal. The collision occurred instantaneously, leading to the deaths of the riders.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Ponuganti Venkat and 19-year-old Mangali Ganesh, both hailing from Mohammedabad in Jukkal mandal. A third person sustained injuries and was taken to Banswada Hospital for treatment. The police are investigating this accident as well.