Three killed in road mishap near pathangi toll plaza in Yadadri

Three people were killed near pathangi toll plaza in Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday. The accident took place after a DCM van and two-wheeler collided head on, killing three people on the spot.

The victims were identified as the native of Lakkaram of Choutuppal mandal. The accident led to the huge traffic jam near the toll plaza. In the meantime, the police rushed to the spot and cleared the road for traffic. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The deceased are yet to be identified. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy.