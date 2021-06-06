Three-Member Team With The Cooperation Of Tirupati IIT Invents PSA Oxygen Plant

Three friends from Hyderabad have made an innovative attempt to overcome the shortage of oxygen in hospitals during the second wave of Corona. An efficient PSA oxygen plant is designed with locally available spare parts. The company Oxy Flow, set up by friends, has set up a full-fledged domestic oxygen plant in Choutuppal in collaboration with Tirupati IIT. Each machine can produce 60 litres of oxygen per minute, with a purity of 93 to 95 per cent.

Manne Prashant, CEO, Discovery Labs, former student of the International School of Business, Hyderabad, Yadlapally Sirisha, Senior Director, Pharmacopia, United States and Eco Ventures and EcoTech Industries, MD Naredi Ashish, have made their own plans in a short period of time. Tirupati IIT scientist Dr. Gumma Shashidhar, who is doing research on this topic, has taken part.

Recognizing that sodium-based zeolite was not being used in the country due to its low efficiency due to the unavailability of zeolite, a key ingredient in the manufacture of oxygen plants, some modifications were made to enable efficient oxygen production. As a result, the price of the oxygen plant dropped significantly. The company explains that they can currently manufacture 20 oxy flow machines per month.