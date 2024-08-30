Live
- Gidugu’s contribution to Telugu remembered
- CM to open Nalgonda Govt Medical College on Sep 12
- Recommend capping cesses, surcharges at 5% of gross tax revenue
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
Three ministers, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka, will be conducting a thorough review of the Devadula Project at the project's intake well in Mulugu district.
Along with the ministers, MLAs, MPs, and senior officials from the erstwhile Warangal district will also be in attendance. The review is focused on ensuring that the Devadula Project is fully operational by December 2025, aiming to bring additional irrigation water to 89,312 acres of new ayacut (irrigated land).
The Phase-3 works of the project are in their final stages.
