Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour

Three ministers, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka, will be conducting a thorough review of the Devadula Project at the project's intake well in Mulugu district.

Along with the ministers, MLAs, MPs, and senior officials from the erstwhile Warangal district will also be in attendance. The review is focused on ensuring that the Devadula Project is fully operational by December 2025, aiming to bring additional irrigation water to 89,312 acres of new ayacut (irrigated land).

The Phase-3 works of the project are in their final stages.