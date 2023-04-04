Three of family ends life in Chevella

Rangareddy: The residents of Devarampalli village in Chevella woke up to a shock as three members of the same family founding hanging in their house. It is said that the family members reportedly committed suicide by hanging.

The incident took place in Devarampalli village of Chevella on Tuesday. The police reached the spot and on preliminary information, it is said that the deceased were identified as Ummethala Ashok, his wife Ankitha and their two -year-old daughter.

The bodies were shifted government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. They are also interrogating on any angle of murder.

