Three youths die in a road accident in Sangareddy district

A tragic road accident occurred in the Thanda suburb of Tunikilla in Kandi mandal of Sangareddy a two-wheeler collided with a lorry that was traveling from Nanded to Hyderabad leaving three youths dead.

The three victims, identified as Sandeep, Naveen, and Abhishek—all residents of Pulkal mandal—were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the factors that led to this devastating event. The loss of these young lives has deeply affected their families and friends.