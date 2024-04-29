Thudi campaigns briskly for Mallu

Wanaparthy: As part of Nagar Kurnool Parliament campaign in Wanaparthy district center, Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Meghareddy conducted a hectic door-to-door campaign on Sunday.

He urged the voters to support the candidature of Nagar Kurnool Parliament Congress candidate Dr Mallu Ravi and help Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister to change the fortunes of the country. He listed the achievements during the four months rule of the Congress government in the state, such as: Health insurance of Rs 10 lakh; free bus facility for women; gas cylinder for Rs 500; 200 units of free current, and Rs 5 lakh assistance under Indiramma Housing Scheme.

The MLA added that the government would also waive up to Rs 2 lakh loans taken by the farmers by August 15 this year. He urged them not to trust false promises and allegations of BJP and BRS parties.

Wanaparthy constituency coordinator, Wanaparthy town presidents, municipal chairman and and others participated in the campaign.

Later, Thudi Megha Reddy campaigned in Aagaram village in Qilla Ghanpuram mandal, promising that the village would be converted into an ideal village. On this occasion, 80 villagers joined the Congress party under the leadership of Ravikumar. The MLA said that he was adopting the village of Aagaram to develop it fully as it had missed out on any works during last 10 year rule of BRS.