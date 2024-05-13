Thudi Megha Reddy Confident of Congress Winning 14 MP Seats in Telangana

Wanaparthi MLA Thudi Megha Reddy has expressed confidence in winning 14 MP seats across the state of Telangana in the current MP elections. Along with his wife, Sharada Reddy, he exercised their right to vote in the 66th polling booth of Mangampalli village, Peddamandadi mandal, Vanaparthi district on Monday.

During the voting process, MLA Megha Reddy stated that he had met thousands of families as part of the election campaign and found immense support for the Congress party among the people. He also mentioned that Nagar Kurnool MP candidate Dr. Mallu Ravi is likely to win in Vanaparthi constituency with a majority of 60 thousand to 70 thousand votes.

Additionally, Megha Reddy predicted that the BRS party will diminish in the near future. He expressed his gratitude to all the voters who supported the hand sign and blessed the Congress party.