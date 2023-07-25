Thunderstorms are likely in GHMC limits in the next 24 hours

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms are likely to occur over the Hyderabad, Medchal, and Ranga Reddy districts of GHMC in the next 24 hours.



In that regard, GHMC has urged the citizen to avoid sheltering under isolated trees and unsafe structures. For assistance on flood rescue and tree falls dial 040-21111111 and 9000113667. Issued by GHMC Disaster Response Force. Even the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials lifted four gates (for up to 2 feet height) at Himayath Sagar to release the excess water into downstream of river Musi.

At present, the total inflow at Himayath Sagar is 2,500 cusecs while the outflow is nearly 2,750 cusecs. The reservoir has a total of 17 gates out of which four have been opened. The present level of water level Himayath Sagar is 1,761.75 feet against its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet. The total capacity of the reservoir is 2.970 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and as on Tuesday, the total capacity is at 2.970 TMC, the Water Board officials said. The Osman Sagar (Gandipet) reservoir has also continued to receive good inflows, said a senior officer.

Keeping in mind of the current weather situation, many private schools have planned to conduct online classes for the next two days and also few have planned to conduct hybrid mode.

Also the Cyberabad police on Tuesday issued an advisory notice to IT and ITES companies located in Madhapur and Gachibowli to follow phase-wise logouts in view of traffic jams in the IT corridors in view of the forecast of heavy rains for the next two days.