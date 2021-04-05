Thunderstorms to lash some districts today

Begumpet: The IMD has warned of thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur on April 5 at isolated places in JayashankarBhupalapalle, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahbubabad and Warangal (Rural & Urban) districts of Telangana.

The forecast said there will be one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad on April 5, with partly cloudy sky as the outlook. The highest temperature during the day would be 40 deg C. Similar day temperature is forecast on April 6, with partly cloudy sky as the outlook.

It will be down by a degree on april 7 and 8 and by two degrees on april 9. On april 10 the day temperature would be 39 deg C. The IMD bulletin said on Sunday that the rain was being caused by the persisting cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood and a north-south trough from north interior Karnataka to interior Tamil Nadu.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest day temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad. The bulletin said there was an appreciable fall in day temperatures by 2.1 to four deg C in some parts of the State. They were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 deg C in some parts and above normal in many parts.

The temperatures in other parts of the State, according to the bulletin, were: Mahbubnagar 41.5, Adilabad 41.3, Nalgonda 41, Medak 40.6, Bhadrachalam 40.2, Hyderabad 40.1, Dundigal 39.7, Ramagundam 39.6, Hakimpet 39.2, Khammam 38.8, Hanamkonda 38.