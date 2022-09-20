Tiger movements in Bhimpur mandal triggers panic in villagers

Adilabad: Panic triggered among the residents of Adilabad district after they saw the pugmarks and movements of the tiger in the localilty. According to the sources, a JCB driver sighted a tiger near Pipalkoti Reserviour, Bhimpur Mandal, Adilabad. He informed the villagers about the tiger movements in the area and alerted them. The villagers rushed to the spot but the tiger left the spot when they reached.



The villagers informed the forest officials and they identified the pug marks of the tiger. Earlier, a few days ago, the tiger was spotted in Indravelli Mandal and villagers are requesting the officials to catch the wild cat immediately.