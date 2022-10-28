Tiger spotted, triggers panic in Asifabad

Asifabad: Panic gripped among the residents of Kumuram Bheem in Asifabad after tiger moments in the nearby forest. According to the sources, a tiger attacked eight animals in the Khagaznagar forest area and triggered tension among the officials and locals. The moments of a tiger were recorded in the CCTV cameras installed by the officials.



The locals are expressing worry over fear of tiger attack. The people are requesting the officials to catch the tiger immediately. This is not the first-time tiger moments were spotted in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad.