Tight security apparatus in place for Ganesh festivities: Rachakonda CP

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police commissioner G Sudheer Babu directed the officers to take safety measures to ensure that the forthcoming Ganesh festivities are held in a peaceful atmosphere without any untoward incidents. The commissioner on Wednesday held a coordination meeting regarding the security arrangements with DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs and other officials at the Commissioner's office in Neredmet.



During the meeting, Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said that Ganesh festival is one of the biggest festivals and widely celebrated across the state. He said that there should not be any problem of law and order during the Ganesh celebrations. “Regarding the installation of Ganesh idols, the inspectors should meet the organisers in advance and review the arrangements,” he added.

Sudheer Babu instructed the officials to coordinate with the other concerned government departments in the respective areas and directed to organise coordination meetings with the officials of GHMC, Fire Department, Water Drainage Department, Medical Department, Electricity, Transport and other departments related to the management and security of the upcoming Ganesh celebrations.

The commissioner advised the staff to be polite to devotees who come for immersion and to be vigilant in matters of peace and security. He iterated that Dial 100 Calls should be given special attention and focus on CCTV cameras besides giving utmost priority to visible policing. CP mentioned that as per the orders of the Supreme Court, loud speakers should be used only till 10 pm. He suggested the officials explain to the mandapam managers and committees that setting up of DJs is not allowed in the mandapams.

CP mentioned that the management should ensure that at least two volunteers must be present in the Ganesh mandapam. He ordered the staff to collect the details of the management committee of Ganesh Mandapam under the respective police stations and coordinate with the relevant departments to avoid electricity accidents and supply interruption.

Sudheer Babu suggested that preventive measures need to be taken to avoid clashes near Vinayaka Mandapams and if there are sensitive areas, security should be increased, and special pickets should be arranged at necessary places.

He said on the occasion of immersion, street lights, flood lights and necessary cranes should be arranged in advance at ponds and other immersion water bodies in coordination with GHMC officials. “For the convenience of the devotees, tents, electric lights, barricades should be constructed at the embankments of the pond where Ganesh immersion takes place, good water facilities, mobile toilets and medical facilities should be set up,” he said.

The commissioner instructed to ensure 24 hours uninterrupted power supply and road repair and sanitisation works completed.

DCPs Padmaja (Malkajgiri), Praveen Kumar (LB Nagar), Rajesh Chandra (Yadadri), Sunitha Reddy (Maheshwaram), SB Karunakar, DCP Crime Arvind Babu, ACP IT Cell Narender Goud, ACP SB Sreedhar Reddy and other officers were present.