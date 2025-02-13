Tight security arrangements made for CCL 2025

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have implemented comprehensive security arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free matches for the upcoming Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said that the security arrangements are in place for the upcoming eleventh season of CCL. These matches will feature two T20 matches per day on February 14 and 15.

During a coordination meeting with CCL organisers and department officials, the Commissioner emphasised the need for robust security measures, expecting large crowds due to the participation of film stars of different languages. “Every movement will be recorded through CCTV cameras installed around the stadium,” he said.

The security arrangements include extensive CCTV surveillance throughout the venue, strict regulations on pricing for refreshments and food items. The police have also planned organised parking arrangements to ensure spectator convenience, along with implementing strict protocols for issuing media passes.

Sudheer Babu directed officials to prevent any untoward incidents while ensuring minimal inconvenience to spectators.

Special attention will be paid to crowd management considering the event’s celebrity nature. The police department plans to work closely with stadium authorities to implement these security measures effectively.

The meeting was attended by senior police officials including SB DCP G Narasimha Reddy, Traffic DCP Mallareddy, and CCL Founder Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the representatives from multiple departments including GHMC, electricity, and revenue.

Officials were instructed to coordinate closely with CCL representatives for smooth operations and crowd management.