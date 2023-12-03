Tight security in & around counting centres

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements at the centers in the city where counting of votes will be taken up on Sunday.

Senior officials of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates visited these counting centres on Saturday and reviewed the security arrangements in coordination with the local election authorities.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sandeep Sandilya has issued an order in this regard. Section 144 Cr PC will be in force at the counting centres in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. As part of this, people should not be allowed to stay in groups in one place. No more than five people were ordered to stay in one place. More importantly, people should not be seen in groups within a kilometre of the counting centres.

Also, flags of any party should not be held. Even if anyone is seen with sticks and explosives, strict action will be taken, the CP said.

They were also instructed not to carry out campaigns on the mics. He said they would deal strictly to keep law and order. He said orders had been issued to stop the sale of liquor in the city for 24 hours from the morning of December 3 to till 6 am of December 4.

He said besides liquor shops, clubs, restaurants and star hotels would have to act as per the rules. He warned that strict action would be taken if these rules were violated. The police will have three-layered security at the counting centres, and only designated people will be allowed into the centre after verifying their credentials. After analysing the situation, the police have drafted their action plan and will be deploying forces accordingly.

“The activities in and around the counting centres will be monitored from the command and control centres. Drone patrolling will also be done wherever necessary,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya.

The police identified few constituencies including Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Khairatabad, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Ibrahimpatnam and LB Nagar for more deployment of forces.

An official of DCP rank will be present at the counting centre to supervise the security arrangements both inside and outside the counting centre.

Central Armed Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Telangana State Special Police and local police will be deployed at the counting centre to respond to any law and order disturbance.

The police in all the three commissionerates have imposed prohibitory orders around the counting centres and in the city. Quick action teams will also be deployed in certain assembly constituencies. The traffic police have announced traffic diversions on need basis near the counting centers at Yousufguda Indoor Stadium.