Time for Harish Rao to quit says MLC Jeevan Reddy

Jagtial : “Harish Rao had said that he would resign if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy waived the loan of two lakhs. He must be ready to prepare a resignation letter,” asserted MLC Jeevan Reddy.

During a press conference held at Indira Bhavan here on Saturday, the MLC informed that following the sanction of loan waiver by the Congress government on Saturday, the DCC members demanded resignation of Harish Rao, as per the latter’s words.

In addition, DCC President and Government Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar said, “We thank CM Revanth on behalf of the farmers for taking the decision to waive the two lakhs loan before August 15.”

“As a thank you to CM Revanth Reddy, Congress ranks have been called to organise a program in every mandal,” he said.

“Apart from implementing the promises given in the elections, we are also implementing schemes keeping in mind the needs of the people,” said the MLC. “The CM said that he is on the side of the farmers and the government will pay the crop insurance premium in a way that no other State in the country has paid,” he said.

Moreover, a ministerial sub-committee has been set up on the implementation of farmer assurance procedures.