Time for Kakatiyas to defeat ‘Delhi Sultans’: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Drawing parallels to historic battles between Delhi sultanate and Kakatiyas, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasised that the time has come that the Warangal voters defeat the current Delhi sultans in this great ‘battle’.

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warangal, Revanth Reddy urged the voters to question him about the BJP government’s failure to implement promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Addressing a massive road show in Warangal (West), Revanth Reddy reiterated that this was the battle for Telangana’s pride and Gujarat’s arrogance. “In this final’s there will be a ‘dangal’ between Telangana and Gujarat and we shall ensure that the Gujarat team gets a duck in the contest and is routed,” he said.

“On one side there is Modi and Amit Shah and on the other, there is Rahul Gandhi and myself. Tomorrow it is going to be a battle. Kakatiya’s have fought and defended the kingdom against the campaign by Delhi Sultans of the time. Now time has come that the present Sultans of Delhi should be defeated. We shall win these finals,” he asserted.

Reiterating that BRS has given up the contest in Warangal and was in secret understanding with BJP, the Chief Minister alleged that BRS has fielded a ‘dummy’ candidate in the constituency to ensure BJP’s win. “There remains a mutual understanding at the ground level to damage the Congress’s prospects. BRS top brass is exploiting the cadre ground. Time will come the cadre will teach KCR a lesson,” he emphasised.

Listing out the promises made in the Reorganisation Act for Telangana, Revanth Reddy said that the BJP government in its 10-years of rule has completely ignored the constituency. He said that now that Modi was visiting Warangal it was time he should answer as to why he failed to fulfil the promises for Telangana.

“Khammam was supposed to get the Bayyaram steel plant, Warangal was supposed to get Kazipet Coach factory, Tribal university and funding as Smart City. What kind of funding and recognition of the historic Ramappa and Thousand Pillar temple got. Even the Coach factory was taken away to Lathur. All the Industries were transferred to Gujarat. Warangal did not even get ORR,” he listed out.