Time to strike gold: Minister Errabelli tells youth

Thorrur (Mahabubabad): It's time to strike gold, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, referring to the upcoming recruitment drive for government jobs. He distributed study material to the youth attending free coaching classes run by the Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust.

It may be mentioned here that the Trust headed by Usha Dayakar Rao has been providing free coaching for the competitive exams to those candidates whose financial background is poor. The trust is also providing free meals to the candidates attending coaching classes. The minister told the youth to work hard and achieve success in their career.

"My aim is to facilitate those candidates who can't afford to go to cities for coaching. The Government is all set to fill nearly 85,000 vacant positions in the State service. This is a huge opportunity for the youth to strike hard," Errabelli said. On the other hand, the BJP-led Central Government which promised to create 2 crore jobs every year failed to do so, he said. Errabelli said that the Trust had distributed rice and medicines to the poor people during the Covid-19 pandemic, besides providing free ambulance services to the poor.

He said that more than 1,000 candidates who attended the coaching camp in the past have secured jobs. "It gives immense pleasure to me if someone who was coached by our trust comes to me and says that he secured a job," Errabelli said.

The minister said that his trust has set up a coaching centre in Thorrur for the benefit of unemployed youth belonging to Thorrur, Raiparthy and Pedda Vangara mandals. Likewise, the candidates, who hails from Palakurthy, Kodakandla and Devaruppula mandals can avail the coaching service at Palakurthy. Further, he assured of supporting the poor students if they wanted to pursue their academics and in their endeavour to excel in their careers. The minister distributed study material to nearly 750 youth on the occasion.

Earlier, the minister had interacted with the NREGS workers at Nallakunta Thanda under Parvathagiri mandal. The minister enthused the labourers by joining them in the desiltation works.