Time to throw out corrupt TRS govt : Union Minister

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has called upon people of Telangana to throw out 'corrupt and Parivar Kalyan' rule of TRS.

Addressing the public meeting at Yadadri on the first day of the third phase of the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday, he said the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) turned into an ATM for the TRS government.

The minister said that he was questioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's refusal to accord national project status to KLIP, despite repeated requests from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "Kaleswaram project has been constructed with wrong design and engineering faults. Due to lack of proper planning, the project has faced inundation. All three anicuts of the project and its underground pump house have submerged."

"The project has neither environmental nor project investment clearance and other approvals. The State government is shifting the blame on the Centre to cover up its own faults. The Centre might have lost its face had the project been accorded national project status. The CM should take responsibility for the wrongs done in case of Kaleswaram," he said.

Expressing confidence of BJP coming to power in Telangana, Shekhawat asked people to throw out the TRS government 'for realising the aspirations for which Telangana has been created'. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy dubbed the government under KCR an epitome of authoritarian and dictatorial regime grossly misusing its power. He said about Rs 9,000 crore lapsed because of the CM. Bandi lashed out at KCR calling him 'adamant and inefficient', citing repeated incidents of food poisoning in welfare hostels, and protests of students at IIIT-Basara. He alleged that TRS leaders have links with drug mafia and casino dealings.

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender said people of Nalgonda district will be getting the next golden opportunity to teach a lesson to the CM KCR, after Dubbaka and Huzurabad by-polls. BJP national vice-president D K Aruna spoke. In the morning Bandi performed puja at a temple in Khairatabad. After the public meeting, his yatra was flagged off by the Union minister.