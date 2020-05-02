Timely balm for TB patients in Telangana

Hyderabad: Since the lockdown has forced shuttering of health facilities and shutdown of transport services, patients with chronic conditions such as TB are bearing the brunt. Though government has relaxed norms for patients as also those needing essential supplies, lots of patients are finding it hard to reach out to caregivers. Besides, they are missing their regular medications, which may make them prone to infections due to their weak immune system.



This is particularly so in the case of tuberculosis (TB) patients in the state. Coming to their rescue, officials have released anti-tuberculosis drugs that will last for a month. Drugs for more than one month are also made available to the district TB officers.

Speaking to The Hans India, A Rajesham, Joint Director, State TB Cell, said, "As COVID-19 spreads more easily to ones who have weak immune system, TB patients are asked to stay indoors as they are vulnerable to the virus due to weak immune system. Hence, many patients cannot go for regular check-ups to their nearby facility. The cases have come down compared to last year."

"The stock of three months has been supplied to the district TB officers concerned in the state. They are advised to hold the two months' stock and release only one-month stock to the patients as soon as possible," said Rajesham.

The pandemic scare and lockdown also severely affected reporting and diagnosis of new cases in the state as many of them are not visiting the TB hospitals, even if they are open. Dr D Chala Devi, civil surgeon at State TB Training and Demonstration Centre (STDC), Hyderabad, said, "In Hyderabad district, out of the present 13,400 cases, around 11,300 patients have received one month extra medicines. For the 4,000 patients who take injections along with the medicines are being visited by our volunteers for injections or are asked to get them from any nearby PHC or a relative working in medical field."