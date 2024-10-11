Timely intervention of bank officials and police prevented two frauds and saved Rs. 19,50,000

On 09/10/2024, Head Constable Feroz of Cyber Crime Unit, Hyderabad City, with the assistance of Deputy Manager Mrs. Saleha Begum of ICICI Bank, Nallakunta Branch, Hyderabad, successfully prevented two separate fraudulent transactions involving a total amount of ₹19,50,000 (Rupees nineteen lakh fifty thousand only). The details of the incidents are as follows:



 Sri Sadula Srinivas, resident of Warisguda, Hyderabad, on 09/10/2024, went to ICICI Bank to transfer an amount of ₹9,00,000 (Rupees Nine lakh only) to the accused's/beneficiary's account for payment in a stock trading fraud. The Deputy Manager became suspicious and alerted HC Feroz, who then counseled the victim and stopped him from making the payment to the scammer’s account. The victim had already paid ₹3,00,000 to the fraudsters. HC Feroz further advised him to report the incident to the Cyber Crime Unit.

 2. Sri Naveen Kumar Sandhyala, resident of Adikmet, Hyderabad, on 09/10/2024, went to ICICI Bank to transfer an amount of ₹11,50,000 (Rupees Eleven lakh fifty thousand only) to the accused's/fraudster's account as part of a digital arrest/money laundering fraud. Once again, the Deputy Manager grew suspicious and immediately contacted HC Feroz. He counseled the victim and prevented him from making the payment to the scammer’s account. HC Feroz also advised him to report the incident to the Cyber Crime Unit.

Both incidents reflect the vigilance and prompt action taken by the bank staff and the Cyber Crime Unit, ensuring that victims were saved from significant financial losses.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City appreciated the efforts and proactive response of the bank officials and cyber crime staff in preventing the fraud and saving the victims. They were felicitated by Good citizen certificates and mementos by the C.P., Hyderabad.

Public Advisory:-

Police Commissioner, Hyderabad City requested bank officials to keep an eye on suspicious transactions and fraudulent depositors, current account holders and if any suspicious activity is noticed, it can be reported to Cyber Crimes Unit, Hyderabad or call 1930.

C.V.ANAND, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City