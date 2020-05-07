Tipplers perform 'Palabhishekam' to CM KCR's portrait for opening liquor shops

In what could it be termed as a thanking gesture to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tipplers performed 'palabhishekam' to the CM's portrait in front of a liquor shop in the city on Wednesday. Later, they raised slogans in favour of the Chief Minister.

While some of them broke coconuts before re-opening the shops which were shut for 42 days. People thronged to the liquor shops on the very first day and stood in the queues in spite of the scorching heat. All were seen maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Women were also seen standing in the queue in the areas like Kondapur, Panjagutta, Madhapur, Filmnagar, Rayadurgam and Hitec City.

On the other hand, the state recorded Rs 45 crore worth sale of liquor on the first day of liquor shops re-opening. The police intensified the bandobast in order to avoid any untoward incidents and also to ensure they are practising the social distance.