Tiranga Rally in Aiza to Salute Heroes of Operation Sindhoor

Gadwal: In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and patriotism, a Tiranga Rally is set to be held in Aiza town on Monday, 19th May 2025, at 8:00 AM, starting from the Old Bus Stand and concluding at Telangana Chowrasta.

The rally is being organized to express unwavering support and gratitude to the brave Indian soldiers who risked their lives for national security in the recent "Operation Sindhoor" — a powerful mission that struck fear into the hearts of enemies and secured a proud victory for the country.

With the slogan "We too, for the Nation", the organizers are urging citizens of all castes, religions, political affiliations, and age groups to come together and participate in this unity march. The rally is being promoted as an apolitical, inclusive patriotic event.

Participants are encouraged to carry the Tricolor flag, raise slogans of national pride, and display placards that express support for the Indian Armed Forces and condemn the actions of Pakistan and its military.

The event aims to honor the valor and sacrifices of the Indian soldiers and to foster a spirit of national unity and respect for those who defend the country’s borders with unmatched bravery.

Organizers, under the banner of "Devotees of India," have extended a warm invitation to all citizens to make this rally a grand success and to show the nation that the people of Aiza stand strongly with their armed forces.