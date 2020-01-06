TITA to introduce coding at the school level begins a pilot project in Makhtal Constituency

With the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's aim of making Telangana as the golden state and the innovate ideas of the IT minister K Taraka Rama Rao, the state is prospering in concerned with Education. The government-run schools are flourishing considerably ever since the Telangana State inception.

Off late, the Industry body Telangana Information Technology Association on Monday began the pilot project for introducing coding in schools. The six-day programme will be held in 18 Government schools in Makhtal constituency covering Atmakur and Amarachinta Mandals in Wanaparthy district. The training in coding will be offered to select students by TITA members.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the training would be for six days. Under this, two students- one from class VIII and one

from class IX and one teacher from the school, who are part of the Innovation Club at the school, will be trained in Scratch programming, Python.

Makthala said TITA would prepare a report on the outcomes and make recommendations to the Government to scale up the programme and introduce coding in schools from the next

academic year. The report is expected to be made ready by the first week of February as the pilot will go till the end of January. A three-member TITA team had earlier in December made a ground-level assessment for the pilot project. Telangana IT Minister had earlier asked the departments of School Education and IT to

collaborate and devise a programme to introduce coding at the school level.

The objective of such collaboration is to ensure that students are exposed to possibilities in coding. This will lay a foundation for coding at the school level and also open up opportunities in

entrepreneurship as they graduate to higher classes.

The TITA representative said that kits had been given to the participating members for learning Scratch. This apart, the members will also be given another kit that resembles Legos.

The training will be offered from the nodal centre, MV Rama Institute in Amarachinta. Once the six-day training is over, other students will be trained through a TITA mentor.