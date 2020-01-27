TMDA general secretary M Ravi Kumar distributed Essential items to patients in Patancheru

Patancheru: TMDA general secretary M Ravi Kumar on Friday supervised distribution of essential commodities to ten patients of muscular dystrophy in Shiva temple at Isnapur Indiramma Colony by Bharath, branch manager, Bank of Baroda, as aid from the bank. Addressing the patients, he stated that every year a special programme, 'Bank of Baroda 'Anubhuthi' was organised for the benefit of ten poor physically challenged students.

Among those present were special assistant Venugopal, Prashanth, volunteer S Nararaju, Sajid, Srinivas and Krishna.