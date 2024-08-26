TNGOs decide to agitate against Unified Pension Scheme

Hyderabad: Describing the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) as another attempt by the Union government to deprive the government employees of their rights, TNGOs have decided to go on agitation mode. Wearing black badges, the employees will be holding demonstrations at Martyrs Memorial on September 1. Employees in Telangana have been demanding the State government revert back to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). This long standing demand was promised to be implemented by the present Congress government in the State. At the time State employees unions were pushing with their demands, the Union government on Saturday announced the UPS. However, this was meted out with resistance.

“This is an unwelcome step as the Government will be providing pensions from the deductions made from the salaries. Who will agree to this?” asked Mujeeb Hussain, State General Secretary, TNGOs Central Union, while speaking to The Hans India.

The leader explained that the present Congress government in its manifesto has promised to implement OPS and the TNGOs will also be reminding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy about this on September 1. “About three four states have already implemented OPS and in the larger interests of the employees. We hope the State Government will arrive at a solution with Centre, as Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not agreed to State’s proposal and placed the entire responsibility on State for contribution,” he pointed out.

The National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) leaders stated that the pension scheme based on employees' contribution was uncalled for. “As per the 1970 Central Civil Services rules, the government employee is entitled to get OPS. After contributing 50% of salary during his or her service, the employee will be getting back only 30% of it. What type of welfare is it, where the government employee faces 20% of loss after investing in 25 years of service. The Centre should reconsider this,” said S Pragna, Secretary General of Movement.