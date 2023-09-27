Today is World Tourism Day 2023: TSTDC ratchets up efforts to boost eco-tourism in big way

♦ In Mahbubnagar, the tourism department is taking proactive steps to offer tent accommodation

Hyderabad: In view of the absence of seashores within the picturesque landscape of Telangana, the tourism department has embarked on a concerted effort to actively foster and promote eco-tourism throughout the diverse forested regions. This initiative not only showcases the unique environmental assets of Telangana but also underscores the commitment to sustainable development and the preservation of the natural heritage.

Speaking to The Hans India, B Manohar Rao, Managing Director, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), says, “Since the formation of Telangana State, we have made efforts to offer accommodation facilities for tourists in Mannanur, particularly for those who wish to explore the attractions of Srisailam, including Akka Mahadevi caves, Mallana Theertham, and others. Similarly, near Jannaram, where the Kadem irrigation project is situated, we have also taken measures to provide accommodation and other essential facilities for visitors.”

In addition to eco-tourism endeavours, the tourism department is actively pursuing health tourism initiatives in locations like Anantagiri. The department has already earmarked approximately 200 acres for this purpose. Anantagiri, with its rich historical legacy dating back to the Nizam period when it was declared a tuberculosis-free area, holds immense potential for health tourism. The region’s favourable climatic conditions further enhance its suitability for such endeavours.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance tourism in the State, the tourism department has been actively exploring different models by visiting various places, including South Korea, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. For instance, drawing inspiration from the impressive O fountain in South Korea, the department is planning to develop a musical fountain at the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar district.

In Mahbubnagar, the tourism department is taking proactive steps to offer tent accommodation experiences akin to those found in Gujarat. These tents will be nestled within the enchanting forested areas, providing visitors with a unique opportunity for safari rides to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the region.

Further, recent developments in the area have included the monitoring of tiger movements through the installation of CCTV cameras. This not only enhances the safety of visitors but also contributes to the conservation efforts of these magnificent creatures.

Talking about the promotion of river tourism, MD, TSTDC, says, “Following the successful construction of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, we have received directives from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to prioritise the provision of facilities and essential amenities to visitors who come to explore the vicinity of various irrigation projects.” The Mallanasagar, Ranganayaksagar, and Kondapochamma reservoirs are set to undergo development as river tourism sites. These initiatives are designed to entice tourists by showcasing the natural beauty and recreational opportunities these reservoirs have to offer.

Telangana has been proactive in its efforts to harness the tourism potential of not only major rivers but also lakes and earthen dams. The tourism department has been diligently working on initiatives to promote picturesque locations as tourist destinations in Komaticheruvu in Siddipet, Pedda Cheruvu in Mahbubnagar, and Manair Dam in Karimnagar. Additionally, efforts are underway to promote tourism in places like Korutla, Armoor, and various other places across Telangana.

One of the key aspects of these initiatives is bund beautification, which enhances the visual appeal of these water bodies and their surroundings to the local residents.