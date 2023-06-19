Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 19-06-2023

1. Mahabubnagar: Telangana state is the only state in the country which is providing safe drinking water to each and every household through taps through a centralised Mission Bhagiratha Water distribution network, said Excise, Prohibition and Tourism Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud. He was taking part in a fresh water festival ceremony marking the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day at Manayam Konda Mission Bhageeratha filter house on Sunday. Read More

2. After the formation of the Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up Haritha Haram as one of the most priority schemes and succeeded in making the revival of nature that he believed in reach every level in the Telangana society. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police issued a traffic restriction notice in view of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s sapling plantation programme at Thummaloor Urban Forest Park on Monday. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day entered their final phase on Sunday. The government is organising programmes daily from June 2, the State Formation Day, highlighting the progress made in various sectors during the last nine years. While on Sunday the state celebrated Telangana Drinking Water Festival, the government on Monday would be taking up a massive tree plantation drive under the Haritha Haram programme. The government has targeted to plant 19.50 crore saplings across the state. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who is trying to expand his party in different States of the country, has found the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (Jogi) as the medium to spread in the tribal-dominated State as there is speculation that the party formed by the first Chief Minister of the State Ajit Jogi is going to be merged with the pink party. Read More



