No drinking water woes in Telangana: Srinivas Goud

Mahabubnagar: Telangana state is the only state in the country which is providing safe drinking water to each and every household through taps through a centralised Mission Bhagiratha Water distribution network, said Excise, Prohibition and Tourism Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud. He was taking part in a fresh water festival ceremony marking the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day at Manayam Konda Mission Bhageeratha filter house on Sunday.

The Minister said that Telangana is the only state that provides 100 per cent fresh water to households and 80 per cent protected good water supply to the people. “Before the formation of Telangana, each and every village, town and even the district headquarters had to face water problems.

But, that problem no longer exists. Under the leadership of CM KCR, women who used to travel several kilometres to fetch a pot of water are now getting safe water at their doorsteps,” said the minister.

The minister informed that the decennial celebrations are being used to showcase the achievements of state government. He said Mission Bhagiratha project was one of the most important successful projects being implement by the state government, benefitting the people in a big way. Marking this achievement the government had decided to conduct ‘Fresh water festival’ celebrations at all the Mission filtering plants in the state.