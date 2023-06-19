Traffic restrictions in view of CM KCR’s sapling plantation programme today

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police issued a traffic restriction notice in view of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s sapling plantation programme at Thummaloor Urban Forest Park on Monday.

The traffic restrictions will be imposed between 8 am and 1 pm and commuters are advised to avoid the surroundings of ORR Tukkuguda to Kandukur route on Srisailam National Highway.

According to police, traffic coming from ORR Thukkuguda towards Kandukur on Srisailam National Highway will be diverted from Saraswathiguda gate to Saraswathiguda, Lemur village, Gudur Road, Rachulur Gate. Commuters can take a left towards Kandukur on Srisailam Highway.

Motorists coming from Kandukur towards ORR Thukkuguda on Srisailam National Highway will be diverted from Tummaloor gate to Thummaloor village, Maheshwaram towards Mansanpally X Road. Commuters can take a right at ORR Pedda Golconda towards Hyderabad.

Parking spaces have been allotted for those attending the event. VIP Parking near Meeting Place (left side of BTR Gate No.2), Buses, DCMs and 2Wheeler Parking (Right side of BTR Gate No.2) Adjacent to Srisailam Highway, Busses Parking – Mayuri Venture back side of BTR gate no.2, Biological E. Parking (Two Wheelers).