Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Bommalaramaram: The sacredness and high importance given to the cow in Hindu culture was exhibited by a family by way of organizing naming ceremony for their calf in Cheekatimamidi village in Bommalaramaram mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Belide Raju Gupta and Arun, a couple from Hyderabad, own a farm in the village where they are raising four cows. Read More

2. Tirumalagiri (Suryapet): Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay has alleged that the peace and security in Telangana state has completely failed. Speaking to media persons at the house of the party's constituency in-charge Kadiam Ramachandraiah in Tirumalagiri on Sunday, he said a protest would be held by the party office from 12 noon to 4 pm on Monday. He accused the government of completely failing to keep the promises made during the elections. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Sunday stressed that encouraging sports is not the responsibility of the government alone, but of everyone. He said this while presenting awards to winners of the Ministers Football Cup held in Trirumalagiri Football Grounds under the aegis of Unity Sports Academy. Read More

4. Siddipet: About 100 married women stepped up their ante against the district administration for removing their names from the beneficiaries list of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package of Gouravelli reservoir. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Alleging blatant misuse of Central agencies against the leaders of Opposition, leaders of several non-BJP parties, including BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, wrote a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the manner in which the BJP-led government had transitioned the country from democracy to autocracy. They also alleged that the Centre was misusing the office of Governor to settle scores outside the electoral battlefield. Read More



