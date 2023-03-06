Everyone should encourage sports: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Sunday stressed that encouraging sports is not the responsibility of the government alone, but of everyone.

He said this while presenting awards to winners of the Ministers Football Cup held in Trirumalagiri Football Grounds under the aegis of Unity Sports Academy.

Appreciating the players, Reddy called upon everyone to become stakeholders in encouraging sports. He said with India having the highest youth population by 2047 it should also be first in sports.

"The country is making great progress in sports under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Players have been registering victories".