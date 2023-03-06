Married? Not eligible for R&R Package!

Siddipet: About 100 married women stepped up their ante against the district administration for removing their names from the beneficiaries list of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package of Gouravelli reservoir.

It may be noted here that the State government has been constructing the Gouravelli reservoir project near Gudatipalli of Akkannapeta mandal in the district. Prior to the construction of the project, officials had promised to extend the R&R package to all those who have completed the age of 18 years.

However, when it was time to walk their talk, officials removed our names, citing, "we were married," the protesting women said, charging that though we have been peacefully trying to highlight the issue by putting up a 'deekshasibhiram' for the past 75 days, peacefully protesting.

However, none is bothered about addressing our grievance, they rued.

The women said that officials had promised residents of the submerging villages of the project that all those who complete 18 years of age would be provided Rs 8 lakh compensation and a double bedroom house. So far, they identified 141 beneficiaries between 2010 and 2015, and 338 beneficiaries from 2015 to 2021. The officials also identified 60 more young people as on December 31 last year

The project works have re-commenced after a gap of two years from December 9 last year.

Accordingly, officials started issuing cheques to the beneficiaries. However, the catch was that silently they allegedly removed names of 100 women identified as beneficiaries on account of their getting married!.

Alleging that officials have resorted to gender discrimination, the women demand extension of the R&R package to them.

They claim the district additional collector had assured to issue cheques to all identified beneficiaries. Yet, their names have been removed, they pointed out.

The women said they had staged a protest at the Husnabad MLA's camp office. He told them that there was no provision to give compensation to married women. However, he assured to try his level best to resolve the issue.

The women argue they were born and brought up in the villages facing submergence due to the project. They have also been identified as beneficiaries. How come they were denied the R&R package just because they were married. They vowed to continue the protest until they were extended the relief.

Meanwhile, the heavy presence of the police blocking all roads going to Gudatipalli leaves the villagers to count sleepless nights. They allege that the government is trying to create fear among them by using the police and executing work without paying them relief.

The villagers also allege that there is a case reportedly pending before a court regarding compensation in about 80 acres. Names of 10 to 20 have vanished.