Tollywood is obsessed with Pan India films and latest to join the list of actors testing their luck with Pan India films is young and promising star Aadi Saikumar.

Yes, the makers of Aadi's next film are planning to make it as a Pan India entertainer to be made as series of movies.

Known for his versatile acting prowess, Aadi Saikumar is hoping the project to be a game changer for him.

Billed to be an investigative crime thriller incorporated with fantasy elements, the film will be high on VFX.

Balaveer S is making debut as director, while SVR will be producing it under SVR Productions PVT LTD.

Aadi Saikumar's role is going to be completely different from his previous films. It will have comic touch.

The makers spent nearly two years on pre-production work, making sure the film will be engaging all through.

Chapter One of the series will be launched soon.