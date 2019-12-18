Tollywood actor Rajashekar's driving licence cancelled

Tollywood actor V Rajashekar's driving licence cancelled by the RTA officials. Earlier on November 13, the actor escaped with minor injuries after he rammed his car into the median on Outer Ring Road near Pedda Golconda in Shamshabad and later admitted into a private hospital.

According to Cyberabad Traffic Police, it was his third road accident and he had 21 challans for overspeeding. On the other hand a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered against him for his rash and negligent driving.

Police found that he was driving without a valid licence since he has not renewed his licence since many months for which they are planning to prosecute him according to other provisions of the law.