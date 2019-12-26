Toopran: Christmas gifts distributed
Highlights
State Forest Development Corporation Chairman Burugupalli Pratap Reddy took part in Christmas celebrations held at a church in Geetha Reddy Colony in...
Toopran: State Forest Development Corporation Chairman Burugupalli Pratap Reddy took part in Christmas celebrations held at a church in Geetha Reddy Colony in Pothurajupalli on Wednesday. He cut cake and distributed Christmas gifts.
He lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his able administration. TRS leaders Ravinder Goud, P Ravi, VMPTC Srinivas Goud, Upender, Yadagiri, Bunny and others were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
25 Dec 2019 4:09 PM GMT