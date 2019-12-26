Toopran: Christmas gifts distributed

Toopran: State Forest Development Corporation Chairman Burugupalli Pratap Reddy took part in Christmas celebrations held at a church in Geetha Reddy Colony in Pothurajupalli on Wednesday. He cut cake and distributed Christmas gifts.

He lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his able administration. TRS leaders Ravinder Goud, P Ravi, VMPTC Srinivas Goud, Upender, Yadagiri, Bunny and others were present.