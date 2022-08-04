Top 5 Telangana news updates today

Here are the important Political and local updates from Telangana State

Hyderabad city is all set to have a police system that would be on par with the USA and Germany. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday will inaugurate India's advanced state-of-the-art Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC). The centre will be connected to about 9.22 lakh CCTV cameras installed across Telangana and at any given point of time, they will be able to monitor and check about one lakh cameras.Read more









The enrolment of school children has increased in government schools in Telangana thanks to the government's ambitious project of 'Mana Vooru Mana Badi/Basti- Mana Badi' which is aimed at providing infrastructure facilities in all 26,065 government schools with an amount of Rs 7,289 crore in the State in three years. The government programme will benefit 19,84,167 students of government and local body schools across the State. Through this programme, toilets with water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, adequate furniture for students/teachers/staff, painting of the entire school, major repairs, green chalk boards, protective walls, kitchen sheds, new class rooms in place of dilapidated rooms, dining facility in the high school halls, digital education would be arranged. Infrastructural facilities will be provided in government and local body schools in three years.Read more







The ruling TRS party will look to push for development programmes in the soon- to- be- held Munugode Assembly by-poll, especially after the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy because this will be probably last by-election before the Assembly polls in the State. The party does not want to leave any opportunity to show its supremacy.Party sources said the CM is likely to announce more sops in the constituency to attract voters. The government had already announced making Gattuppal a mandal in Nalgonda district. People of the villages under the mandal were pressing the demand for a long time. Party leaders feel the announcement of the mandal would attract votes from seven-eight villages in Gattuppal. The government will speed up the double bedroom houses in the constituency and is likely to make them available before the model code of conduct comes into force. Read more





As the BT roads were washed away turning the condition of roads from bad to worse in the recent rains, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will lay vacuum dewatered cement concrete (VDCC) roads in various stretches in Karwan to ensure free flow of traffic and avoid water stagnation,. Contractors are replacing cement with sand in the concrete mix used to lay roads, resulting in cement road breaking up. Even the roads which were recently laid with an action plan have also been damaged after the heavy rains. By adopting the technology to improve roads, the GHMC has intensified efforts in laying VDCC roads across the city. Read more





Heavy rains are falling across the state due to active movement of south-west monsoons, low pressure, and surface circulation. The weather department said that this situation is likely to continue for another three weeks and predicted rain till the 25th It has been said that there will be widespread rains for the next three weeks across the state. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in some places.Read more



